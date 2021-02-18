5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know: Henderson

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Henderson, located in Chester County, sits just south of Jackson and serves as the county seat.

With a variety of unique local shops, cafes and more, there is a lot to learn about the city. Here are just 5 Things You (Probably) Didn’t Know about Henderson.

Dayton? Henderson Station? No! Just Henderson!

Henderson once had a very different name.

During the Civil War, the name was changed to Henderson Station before eventually becoming what it is known as today: Henderson.

Preschooler to doctor

You can go from preschool to a doctorate all on one street in Henderson.

With schools like East Chester Elementary, Chester County Middle, Chester County High School, and Freed-Hardeman University, one street offers a variety of schooling needs.

19th Amendment Icon

Like many West Tennessee towns, Henderson has a claim to many important figures. For Henderson, this includes Sue Shelton White.

According to the city’s website, White was a great leader in the Woman’s Right to Vote Movement in the 1900s, and was raised right on Church Street!

In a 2020 interview with WBBJ, Emily Johnson, the Executive Director of the Henderson-Chester Co. Chamber of Commerce, even said White became the first female attorney in Jackson!

Tennessee Plowboy

Another claim to Henderson comes from country music star Eddy Arnold, who called the area home.

According to the Country Music Hall of Fame, Arnold created multiple hits, including “Tennessee Stud,” and “I Want To Go With You.”

The website says Arnold even worked on the radio and at beer joints in Jackson, and even got the stage name “Tennessee Plowboy” for his roots in the area.

Global Impact

Multiple businesses in Henderson have a national impact.

Businesses like Jones Contractors have completed projects in places like North Dakota and Texas, while still holding onto its roots in Chester County.

Additionally, Montague Workshop works to add creativity to the world, according to their website.

Brad Montague, with the workshop, is the creator of the famous character “Kid President.”