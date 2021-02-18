8 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County; 10,801 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed eight new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says there are now a total of 10,801 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
Those new patients range in age from 5-years-old to 72-years-old.
There are currently nine Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,452 (59.7%)
- 38301: 3,179 (29.4%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 193 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 227 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 30 (0.3%)
- 38362: 141 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 94 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,847 (26.4%)
- White: 4,673 (43.3%)
- Asian: 45 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,780 (25.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,022 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,699 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,184 (94.3%)
- Not recovered: 124 (1.1%)
- Better: 183 (1.7%)
- Unknown: 127 (1.2%)
- Deaths: 183 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 562 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,252 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,836 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,570 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,553 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,553 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,242 (11.5%)
- 71 – 80 years: 691 (6.4%)
- 80+: 439 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.