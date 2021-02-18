City street department asks people not to pile snow near roads

JACKSON Tenn–As snow mounds continue to pile up in Jackson, local residents and businesses are pushing that snow out of their parking lots and into the nearby roads.

The Jackson street department is asking individuals to not push snow into the road, as it may be hazardous to motorists and plow trucks trying to clear main arterial roads.

“When you got it in a pile like that it it freezes up and it’s like a hard rock when you hit it, and sometimes that does damage to the equipment,” said Jackson street department Superintendent, Johnny Weddle.

Superintendent for the Jackson street department Johnny Weddle says it’s important to push snow on the side of the roads away from street lanes.

“We’re doing a bill up when we’re plowing because we’re throwing it all on the side trying to open up a lane for safe traveling,” said Weddle.

Weddle also says they’re trying to plow snow from residential areas, however it can become a liability when cars are parked on the side of the roads.

“You know it’s a liability trying to do residential, we will try to get some of the hills to help the people in the residential, but people have parked cars on the street and we don’t want to take chances hitting the car or salt hitting the car,” said Weddle.

He also says the weather temperatures can make it harder to plow roads if it is below 30 degrees with ice.