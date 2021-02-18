Dolly Parton asks lawmakers to not erect statue of her at TN Capitol

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Dolly Parton is asking Tennessee lawmakers to withdraw a bill that would erect a statue of her on the Capitol grounds in Nashville.

In a statement released Thursday, Parton says that given current events, she doesn’t think being put on a pedestal “is appropriate at this time.”

Democratic Rep. John Mark Windle introduced the bill last month to honor Parton for her contributions to the state.

Aside from her status as a music icon, Parton is a lifelong philanthropist, most recently donating $1 million to help develop the Moderna coronavirus vaccine.

Parton says she hopes the legislature will reconsider sometime in the future.