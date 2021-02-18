School Closings – 2/19/2021
The following schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 19.
- Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Augustine Schools–closed through Feb, 19
- Bells City Schools — closed through Feb. 19
- Benton County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Bethel University – virtual through Feb. 19
- Bradford Special School District – virtual through Feb. 19
- Carroll Academy — closed through Feb. 19
- Carroll County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Chester County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Christ Classical Academy – closed through Feb. 19
- Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Gibson County Special School District – distance learning through Feb. 19
- Hardeman County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Henry County – distance learning through Feb. 19
- Henderson County Schools- closed through Feb. 19
- Humboldt City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Jackson-Madison County Schools – remote learning through Feb. 19
- Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)
- Lane College (virtual through Feb. 19)
- Lexington City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- McNairy County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
- Milan Special School District – closed through Feb. 19
- Obion County Schools (Distance learning for all students on Friday, Feb. 19)
- Paris City Schools – virtual/distance through Feb. 19
- St. Mary’s School – closed through Feb. 19
- Trenton Special School District – closed through Feb. 19
- Trinity Christian Academy – closed through Feb. 19 (Transition to virtual learning for 1-12th grade on Feb. 17)
- University of Memphis-main campus-(closed until further notice-remote work and classes continue as scheduled)
- University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus-(closed until further notice-remote work and classes continue as scheduled)
- University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)
- University School Of Jackson – closed through Feb. 19
- Union City Schools (Virtual distance learning on Feb. 19)
- West Tennessee School For Deaf – through Friday
- Weakley County Schools