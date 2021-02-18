School Closings – 2/19/2021

The following schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 19.

  • Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Augustine Schools–closed through Feb, 19
  • Bells City Schools — closed through Feb. 19
  • Benton County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Bethel University – virtual through Feb. 19
  • Bradford Special School District – virtual through Feb. 19
  • Carroll Academy — closed through Feb. 19
  • Carroll County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Chester County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Christ Classical Academy – closed through Feb. 19
  • Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Gibson County Special School District – distance learning through Feb. 19
  • Hardeman County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Henry County – distance learning through Feb. 19
  • Henderson County Schools- closed through Feb. 19
  • Humboldt City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Jackson-Madison County Schools – remote learning through Feb. 19
  • Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)
  • Lane College (virtual through Feb. 19)
  • Lexington City Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • McNairy County Schools – closed through Feb. 19
  • Milan Special School District – closed through Feb. 19
  • Obion County Schools (Distance learning for all students on Friday, Feb. 19)
  • Paris City Schools – virtual/distance through Feb. 19
  • St. Mary’s School – closed through Feb. 19
  • Trenton Special School District – closed through Feb. 19
  • Trinity Christian Academy – closed through Feb. 19 (Transition to virtual learning for 1-12th grade on Feb. 17)
  • University of Memphis-main campus-(closed until further notice-remote work and classes continue as scheduled)  
  • University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus-(closed until further notice-remote work and classes continue as scheduled)
  • University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)
  • University School Of Jackson – closed through Feb. 19
  • Union City Schools (Virtual distance learning on Feb. 19)
  • West Tennessee School For Deaf – through Friday
  • Weakley County Schools
