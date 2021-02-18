School Closings – 2/19/2021

The following schools are closed on Friday, Feb. 19.

Alamo City Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Augustine Schools–closed through Feb, 19

Bells City Schools — closed through Feb. 19

Benton County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Bethel University – virtual through Feb. 19

Bradford Special School District – virtual through Feb. 19

Carroll Academy — closed through Feb. 19

Carroll County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Chester County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Christ Classical Academy – closed through Feb. 19

Crockett County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Gibson County Special School District – distance learning through Feb. 19

Hardeman County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Haywood County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Henry County – distance learning through Feb. 19

Henderson County Schools- closed through Feb. 19

Humboldt City Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Jackson-Madison County Schools – remote learning through Feb. 19

Jackson St. Community College (virtual through Feb. 19)

Lane College (virtual through Feb. 19)

Lexington City Schools – closed through Feb. 19

McNairy County Schools – closed through Feb. 19

Milan Special School District – closed through Feb. 19

Obion County Schools (Distance learning for all students on Friday, Feb. 19)

Paris City Schools – virtual/distance through Feb. 19

St. Mary’s School – closed through Feb. 19

Trenton Special School District – closed through Feb. 19

Trinity Christian Academy – closed through Feb. 19 (Transition to virtual learning for 1-12th grade on Feb. 17)

University of Memphis-main campus-(closed until further notice-remote work and classes continue as scheduled)

University of Memphis-Lambuth Campus-(closed until further notice-remote work and classes continue as scheduled)

University of Tennessee at Martin, main campus and regional centers (virtual through Feb. 19)

University School Of Jackson – closed through Feb. 19

Union City Schools (Virtual distance learning on Feb. 19)

West Tennessee School For Deaf – through Friday

Weakley County Schools