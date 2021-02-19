Brownsville Energy Authority to receive $375,000 loan for water improvements

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Brownsville Energy Authority is set to receive two loans totaling $375,000, according to a news release from the state.

The release says the loans are meant to bring improvements to both the wastewater treatment system and the water distribution center.

“Modernizing local infrastructure across Tennessee is one of our key initiatives this year,” said Gov. Bill Lee. “These loans provide an affordable way for communities to finance important projects that will greatly benefit their residents and deliver clean water.”

“We can help communities big and small with funds from this program,” said Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation Commissioner David Salyers. “The revolving fund loans help hold down costs while making sure needs are met in public services.”

A loan of $15 million was also approved for the City of Memphis, according to the release.