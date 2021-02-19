Health department reschedules vaccine appointments due to weather

JACKSON, Tenn. — Leaders with the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department are rescheduling COVID-19 vaccine appointments due to this past week’s winter weather.

Madison County residents who were scheduled to receive their vaccine the week of Feb. 15 through Feb. 20 will now come the week of Feb. 22 to Feb. 27.

“We ask that people keep their same appointment time, so if you were scheduled to come last Monday between 9 and 9:30, you’re going to come this Monday between 9 and 9:30. We ask that folks do not come early because parking is going to be very limited,” said Public Information Officer Mallory Cooke.

Cooke says the health department has essentially double booked appointments. People who were scheduled for Feb. 15 through the Feb. 20 were automatically rescheduled to come the following week.

So you don’t have to call and reschedule unless you are unable to make the new appointment date.

“You do need to call our COVID-19 Vaccine Appointment line, and that number is 1-888-796-8894,” Cooke said. “And that’s only if you need to reschedule your new date.”

Cooke also says there are no plans for people ages 65 and up at the moment. If you wish to make a new appointment, you can go to the Madison County website.

You can call the Jackson-Madison County Public Information Line at (731) 240-1771.

