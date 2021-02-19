Jackson resident builds igloo in front yard

JACKSON, Tenn. — A Jackson resident took the time out her day to create an igloo in her front yard.

Emily Jones built the igloo after being snowed in all week. Jones says it took her six to seven hours to build.

She was inspired after her brother sent her a picture of his igloo he made for his two-year-old daughter.

Jones also says this is her first time doing something that seems extremely creative.

“I am a crafty person, so I’m very artistic and I like to do crafty stuff, but this is the first time I’ve done something like this,” Jones said.

Jones also says she encourage everyone to take advantage of the snow and have plenty of fun.

