4 family members die in apparent murder-suicide in Tennessee
SOMERVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities in Tennessee are investigating the deaths of four family members in what appears to be a murder-suicide.
The Fayette County Sheriff’s Office says evidence indicates one person killed three family members then took their own life.
The deaths occurred Thursday. No additional details were released, but investigators said there was no history of violence or law enforcement-related calls at the residence.