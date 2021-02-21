Drivers tell their experience on the highway amid snow storm

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. —

It can be a struggle driving on the highway with ice and snow, so Sunday WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with people to see what they have experienced while traveling throughout the winter storm.

“It took me 15 hours to get to Ashland, Ohio. I left up there at five thirty this morning and I’m already almost to Memphis,” said traveler Debbie Davis.

This is how long Debbie Davis says it took her to get to Tennessee because of the snow and ice on the highways, following last week’s weather impact across the country.

Because of the winter storm, many people had to delay their travel on the roads.

Luckily, if you’re coming through Tennessee the highways are clearing up, and others say they haven’t had any experience with ice on the roads.

“There’s no snow and no ice but the pot wholes are something else,” said traveler, Padrel Salvdebar.

Even though the roads are clear and the snow is pushed away from traffic, city and road officials are encouraging drivers to drive as safe as possible, because there is a chance you may see ice on the highway.

Davis says, by her having a long way to drive on the roads, she is making sure to drive with precautions to keep herself and other drivers safe.

“I’m not going the speed limit, I’m staying slow safe and courteous,” said Davis.

Others we spoke with say they make sure to stop at a rest area when the roads seem unsafe to drive.