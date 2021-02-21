School Closings – 2/22/2021
The following schools are closed or will have Distance/Remote learning on Monday, Feb. 22.
- Benton County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Dyer City and County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Carroll Academy – Closed through Feb. 22
- Gibson County Special School District – Distance learning through Feb. 22
- Hardeman County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Hardin County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Haywood County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Henderson County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Henry County Schools – Distance learning through Feb. 22
- Humboldt City Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Jackson-Madison County Schools – Remote learning through Feb 22
- Lexington City Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- McNairy County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
- Milan School District- Closed through Feb. 22
- Univ. of Memphis-Main Campus- Closed through Feb. 22 (Remote work and classes will continue as originally scheduled)
- Univ. of Memphis-Lambuth Campus- Closed through Feb. 22 (Remote work and classes will continue as originally scheduled)