School Closings – 2/22/2021

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

The following schools are closed or will have Distance/Remote learning on Monday, Feb. 22.

  • Benton County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Dyer City and County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Carroll Academy – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Gibson County Special School District – Distance learning through Feb. 22
  • Hardeman County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Hardin County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Haywood County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Henderson County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Henry County Schools – Distance learning through Feb. 22
  • Humboldt City Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Jackson-Madison County Schools – Remote learning through Feb 22
  • Lexington City Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • McNairy County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22
  • Milan School District- Closed through Feb. 22
  • Univ. of Memphis-Main Campus- Closed through Feb. 22 (Remote work and classes will continue as originally scheduled) 
  • Univ. of Memphis-Lambuth Campus- Closed through Feb. 22 (Remote work and classes will continue as originally scheduled)
