School Closings – 2/22/2021

The following schools are closed or will have Distance/Remote learning on Monday, Feb. 22.

Benton County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Dyer City and County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Carroll Academy – Closed through Feb. 22

Gibson County Special School District – Distance learning through Feb. 22

Hardeman County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Hardin County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Haywood County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Henderson County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Henry County Schools – Distance learning through Feb. 22

Humboldt City Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Jackson-Madison County Schools – Remote learning through Feb 22

Lexington City Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

McNairy County Schools – Closed through Feb. 22

Milan School District- Closed through Feb. 22

Univ. of Memphis-Main Campus- Closed through Feb. 22 (Remote work and classes will continue as originally scheduled)

Univ. of Memphis-Lambuth Campus- Closed through Feb. 22 (Remote work and classes will continue as originally scheduled)