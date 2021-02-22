Cody Nance PBR coming to Paris this summer

PARIS, Tenn. — The Paris-Henry County Chamber of Commerce and Henry County Tourism Authority announced plans for the inaugural Cody Nance’s PBR this summer.

The event is currently set for July 2 through July 3 at the Henry County Fairgrounds.

“We have been working on this event for several months now and are excited to see it get to this point,” added Travis McLeese CEO of the Chamber of Commerce. “The event will be a two night bull riding event with some of the best bull riders in the world, right here in Henry County. This event will get national attention and showcase much of what Paris has to offer.”

McLeese also said they are monitoring COVID-19 cases in Henry County, and they hope that the average daily case rate can drop below 10 a day for more than 14 days, allowing the county to hold the event at 75 percent capacity and still abide by state guidelines.

Additional details are still being finalized, including information on ticket pricing and vendor opportunities.