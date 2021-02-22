Jackson church feeds community with mobile giveaway

JACKSON, Tenn. — A local church is feeding the community one car at a time.

Maranatha 7th Day Adventist Church hosted its first mobile food pantry giveaway on Monday.

“Looking at our world today and seeing how people are in need and suffering and struggling because of the pandemic, we wanted to do something to kind of alleviate some of the suffering,” said Bertha Hall, Community Service Secretary for the church.

The church gave away a variety of food items, from canned goods to fresh produce and desserts.

“We had projected about 250 households, and so we’re just so excited that the people have come out. This is an answer for my prayer,” Hall said.

Hall says the event brought out more people then they could’ve imagined.

“We have some people that are from one households, some from two households, some from a three households, so we’re just trying to make sure that we have enough to take care of our community,” Hall said.

This is the first time the church has done anything like this, and they hope to be able to continue this and make it a monthly thing.

“Our next pantry will be in April, and we would really like for people to come on April 23, that Friday, and register and then we will have it that Saturday, April 24,” Hall said.

Those interested can come to the church between noon and 5 p.m. to get registered. The drive-thru event will be from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

“I hope they will see that we are a loving church and that we care about what happens to them, and we hope that they’ll just feel that love that we want to share to them,” Hall said.

Hall says the church invites everyone to register and attend their next food giveaway.

The church is located on 360 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive in Jackson.