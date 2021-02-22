Jackson General recognized for ‘Safe to Sleep’ project work

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital has been recognized for their progress in the “Safe to Sleep” project.

The hospital received the Milestone Award from the Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care based on participation, monthly data collection including crib audits and improvements in their safe sleep practices, according to a news release.

“Our team has successfully implemented policy and procedural changes in the care and education of our patients to model a safe home sleeping environment for their infants. During our participation with this project, we have made consistent efforts through our prenatal classes, podcasts and social media campaigns to bring awareness and educate the community about the prevention of infant sleep related deaths,” stated Deena Kail, Executive Director West Tennessee Women’s Center.

The release says data in 2019 showed 103 sleep-related deaths in infants.

