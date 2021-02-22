Jackson General recognized for work in opioid-related pregnancy projects

JACKSON, Tenn. — Jackson-Madison County General Hospital received the Gold Banner Award for their work in the Opioid Use Disorder During Pregnancy and Opioid Exposed Newborn projects.

The award from Tennessee Initiative for Perinatal Quality Care is based on the participation, data collection and improvements in implementing best practices of care, according to a news release.

Jackson-Madison County General Hospital teams on both projects have worked to educate staff members, decrease stigma, and create more resources and guidelines for families through the two programs, the release says.

Data shows COVID-19 has had an impact on the population, with drug overdose deaths increasing significantly in 2020, and opioid use continues to be a leading cause of pregnancy-associated mortality, the release says.

For more information, call (615) 343-8536.