USJ raises money through ‘Math-a-thon’ Day

JACKSON, Tenn. — Students at a local school are making strides in raising funds for a hospital.

Monday is Math-a-thon Day at the University School of Jackson, and it’s a day where students are sponsored in doing math activities to raise funds for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

The school hosts this fundraiser every two years, and is the leader in raising funds for St. Jude among all schools in Jackson every year.

At this time, the school has raised a total of $100,000.

Students and faculty dressed as superheroes as a theme to demonstrate helping other people.

“Their incredible work, the services they provide for the community, and the whole world and the research they do there at St. Jude, it continues to benefit the lives of all these children they serve. It’s an incredible place, and we’re very fortunate to have it here,” said Louise Dunn, the Lower School Director at USJ.

Dunn says she’d like to thank all sponsors in the Jackson community for everything they did in making this contribution possible.