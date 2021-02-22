Winter weather leads to dangerous shortage of blood

JACKSON, Tenn. — LIFELINE Blood Services has announced a critical appeal for blood donors following last week’s winter weather.

“Our blood supply has reached critically low levels,” said LIFELINE Marketing Manager Caitlin Roach.

Due to the road conditions, LIFELINE had to cancel 14 mobile blood drives and close their Dyersburg Center for several days.

Now, LIFELINE says if there were to be any kind of trauma at area hospitals, there would not be enough blood available for the patient.

LIFELINE Blood Services has two fixed locations where residents can donate blood, plasma, and platelets. The Jackson Center is located at 183 Sterling Farms Drive, open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. The Dyersburg Center is located at 1130 Highway 51 Bypass Suite 19 & 20. It is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Monday and Tuesday, and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Wednesday and Saturday.

Walk-ins are welcome, but if you prefer to make an appointment, you can text “schedule” to 999-777 or call (731) 427-4431.

Below is a list of this week’s Mobile Blood Drives scheduled across West Tennessee.