Additional death, 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.
The health department says a 77-year-old woman died Feb. 19 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 184 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
The health department also confirmed another 14 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,840.
Those new patients range in age from 20-years-old to 71-years-old.
There are currently eight Madison County residents hospitalized. No Madison County residents are on a ventilator, according to the health department.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,469 (59.7%)
- 38301: 3,193 (29.4%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 196 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 141 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 96 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,861 (26.4%)
- White: 4,697 (43.3%)
- Asian: 45 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,781 (25.7%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,042 (55.7%)
- Male: 4,717 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 81 (0.8%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,266 (94.7%)
- Not recovered: 113 (1%)
- Better: 163 (1.5%)
- Unknown: 114 (1.1%)
- Deaths: 184 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,254 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,836 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,576 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,558 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,558 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,254 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 694 (6.4%)
- 80+: 444 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
