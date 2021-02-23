Additional death, 14 new COVID-19 cases confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The health department says a 77-year-old woman died Feb. 19 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 184 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department also confirmed another 14 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,840.

Those new patients range in age from 20-years-old to 71-years-old.

There are currently eight Madison County residents hospitalized. No Madison County residents are on a ventilator, according to the health department.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,469 (59.7%)

38301: 3,193 (29.4%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 196 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 229 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 141 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 96 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,861 (26.4%)

White: 4,697 (43.3%)

Asian: 45 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,781 (25.7%)

Gender:

Female: 6,042 (55.7%)

Male: 4,717 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.8%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,266 (94.7%)

Not recovered: 113 (1%)

Better: 163 (1.5%)

Unknown: 114 (1.1%)

Deaths: 184 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,254 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,836 (16.9%)

31 – 40 years: 1,576 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,558 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,558 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,254 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 694 (6.4%)

80+: 444 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.