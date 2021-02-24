17 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.; 10,857 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 17 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,857.
Those new patients range in age from 3-weeks-old to 77-years-old.
There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,475 (59.6%)
- 38301: 3,203 (29.5%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 197 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 141 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 96 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,865 (26.4%)
- White: 4,706 (43.4%)
- Asian: 47 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,782 (25.6%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,054 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,724 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,305 (94.9%)
- Not recovered: 103 (1%)
- Better: 153 (1.4%)
- Unknown: 112 (1%)
- Deaths: 184 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 564 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,254 (11.6%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,839 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,576 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,559 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,561 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,261 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 696 (6.4%)
- 80+: 444 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.