17 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.; 10,857 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another 17 cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,857.

Those new patients range in age from 3-weeks-old to 77-years-old.

There are currently seven Madison County residents hospitalized. None of those patients are on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,475 (59.6%)

38301: 3,203 (29.5%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 197 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 229 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 141 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 96 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,865 (26.4%)

White: 4,706 (43.4%)

Asian: 47 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 253 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,782 (25.6%)

Gender:

Female: 6,054 (55.8%)

Male: 4,724 (43.5%)

Unknown: 79 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,305 (94.9%)

Not recovered: 103 (1%)

Better: 153 (1.4%)

Unknown: 112 (1%)

Deaths: 184 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 564 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,254 (11.6%)

21 – 30 years: 1,839 (16.9%)

31 – 40 years: 1,576 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,559 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,561 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,261 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 696 (6.4%)

80+: 444 (4.1%)

Unknown: 103 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.