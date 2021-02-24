Haywood Co. Community Hospital certificate of need approved

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff

HAYWOOD COUNTY, Tenn. — Haywood County Community Hospital and BradenHealth have received approval for their certificate of need for the hospital project, according to a news release.

The total estimated cost of the project is about $2,568,700, the release says.

The approval means that the group can now move forward with the project, which is expected to create about 150 new jobs, the release says.

The hospital is currently set to open in October.

