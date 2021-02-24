Information on West TN Healthcare COVID-19 vaccine event times and locations

West Tennessee Healthcare will be hosting three regional community events on Saturday, February 27. from 10 am until 2 pm. The vaccine events are by appointment only. The vaccinations are for people who are 65 and over or who are in Phase 1a1, Phase 1a2, or Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan:

-Lane College, 545 Lane Avenue, Jackson, TN, J.F. Health, Physical Education and Recreation

Building

-Humboldt Medical Center Conference Center , 3525 Chere Carol Road, Humboldt, TN

-UT Martin Selmer Campus, 1269 Tennessee Avenue, Selmer, TN