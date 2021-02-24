Jackson eligible for TDOT Urban Transportation Planning grant

JACKSON, Tenn. — The city of Jackson has been selected to receive an Urban Transportation Planning grant by the Tennessee Department of Transportation.

The grant will go toward advancing plans in the city’s long-term goals, including bicycle, pedestrian and greenways, according to a news release.

The city can receive up to $200,000 for planning services to focus on improving mobility, the release says.

According to the release, the city will use the funding to create a document to address:

existing conditions

establishment of a defined network

identification of improvements

capital plan for implementation

design toolbox

The release says the city will work over the next year to create a plan including input from the community and stakeholder meetings.