Kroger to begin distributing COVID-19 vaccine

Kroger Health, the healthcare division of Kroger, has announced their pharmacies have received a supply of the COVID-19 vaccine and will begin administering those doses in the 115 pharmacies across Tennessee, according to a news release.

Kroger will distribute those doses according to the Tennessee Department of Health and local health departments’ vaccination plans, the release says.

Kroger Health will begin with Tennessee’s phased approach, currently in Phase 1b.

To make an appointment with a participating Kroger pharmacy, click here, or call 866-211-5320.

In order to schedule an appointment with a participating pharmacy, you must meet the criteria for the current phase in the vaccine distribution plan. There is no charge to individuals, the release says.

Kroger also offers diagnostic COVID-19 testing and rapid antibody tests, the release says.

The company has already administered 455,500 doses across 25 states, according to the release.