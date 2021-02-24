West Tennessee counties booking vaccine appointments for 65+ residents

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennessee counties under the Tennessee Department of Health are now booking appointments for Tennesseans ages 65 and older, according to a news release.

These individuals fall under Phase 1b of the state’s vaccination plan, which includes teachers and staff members of kindergarten through 12th grade and child care facilities, the release says.

The Tennessee Department of Health has also launched a new online scheduling tool to allow Tennesseans to book their vaccine appointments when they are eligible. To book your vaccine appointment, click here.

To schedule your appointment, follow the link to select your county, enter your information, and choose a date and time for your appointment. If you have already registered for a COVID-19 vaccine, you do not need to re-enter your information.

To learn more about the state’s vaccination plan, click here.

There are also various vaccination sites across the state, including health centers, rural health clinics, community health centers and pharmacies. For more information on those sites, click here.