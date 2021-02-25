Additional death, 18 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another Madison County resident has died due to COVID-19 complications.

The health department has confirmed a 65-year-old woman died Feb. 17 due to COVID-19 complications. A total of 185 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19.

The health department has also confirmed another 18 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,875.

Those new patients range in age from 10-years-old to 66-years-old.

There are currently six Madison County residents hospitalized, with one patient on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,483 (59.6%)

38301: 3,210 (29.5%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 198 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 229 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 142 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 97 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,874 (26.4%)

White: 4,720 (43.4%)

Asian: 47 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 254 (2.4%)

Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,777 (25.5%)

Gender:

Female: 6,064 (55.8%)

Male: 4,730 (43.5%)

Unknown: 81 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,323 (94.9%)

Not recovered: 102 (1%)

Better: 147 (1.3%)

Unknown: 118 (1.1%)

Deaths: 185 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 564 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,257 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,843 (16.9%)

31 – 40 years: 1,578 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,561 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,564 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,262 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 697 (6.4%)

80+: 444 (4.1%)

Unknown: 105 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.