Asphalt buckles on road in Jackson

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has an alert for drivers if your destination takes you near the Ballpark at Jackson.

Jackson police were called to the area of Ridgecrest Road Extended, between Watson Road and Highway 70, Thursday evening.

They were blocking traffic after an area of the road was discovered buckling and turning into a sink hole.

There was a concern this could cause serious damage to vehicles.

Officials say the Jackson Street Department was called in to work on the road.

Police turned the roadway into one lane on both sides of the street.

No word on when the repairs will be complete.