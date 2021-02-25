Discovery Park opening new exhibit in March

UNION CITY, Tenn. — Discovery Park of America is opening a new exhibit in March, according to a news release.

The release says the Southern Artist Showcase will open on Thursday, March 4 in the art hall. The collection is currently on loan from the West Tennessee Regional Art Center in Humboldt, the release says.

The showcase, “The Caldwell Collection, Works by Southern Self-taught Artists” includes work from various artists, the release says.

The exhibit will be open from March 4 through Sept. 27 and is included in park admission or memberships.