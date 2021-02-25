Jackson City Council discuss new budgets at monthly meeting

DOWNTOWN JACKSON, Tenn. –Members of the Jackson city council’s agenda review committee met Thursday evening.



Members discussed budgets and funding for solid waste and a proposed budget to acquire vehicles for the Jackson police department for over one million dollars.

They also discussed proposed budgets for grants and insurance for JPD.

The director of finance, Bobby Arnold, says they are also presenting a budget in consideration for grounds keeping in Jackson.

“The community redevelopment agency, they have this illumination project. It’s really a good project and good service,” said Arnold.

The monthly city council meeting is set to take place next Tuesday, March 2nd at 9 in the morning at Jackson City Hall.