JMCSS selects new members for Ethics Committee

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County School System’s Ethics Committee has selected new members.

The committee selected five committee members for the 2021-22 school year.

During the meeting they also went over rules and regulations for board members for the upcoming school year.

The school system’s policies board member Pete Johnson says this meeting is important in insuring board members are prepared for the next school year.

“In case that issues arise, they are already informed, they’ve met and organized so we can move forward. This is a policy for our school board, and I want to make sure all of our policies are fulfilled,” Johnson said.

The members were selected in January, but Friday was their first meeting due to last week’s winter storm.