Local assisted living residents reunite with loved ones after receiving vaccine

JACKSON, Tenn. — Since the pandemic began, Alexandria Place residents were closed off from the world, only seeing and speaking to family and friends through a window or a phone call. Now after receiving their second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, they are finally able to reunite with their loved ones.

“When you are so isolated from your family, and then all of a sudden they can come in, it’s a different feeling that you have,” said resident Pat Delassus.

“We’ve done a lot of virtual calls this year, a lot of window visits and even in-person visits that were six feet apart, but for them to be able to hug, just really interact and hear each other, has been just such a quality change,” said Alexandria Place Administrator Jennifer Brewer.

Delassus has been a resident at Alexandria Place for a year and a half now. She says the morning one of her sons surprised her was one of the best days of her life.

“You know we were so isolated for our own protection, and so when my son surprised me that first morning, I had already gone to my room getting ready to my daily things I do, and there he comes knocking at the door,” Delassus said.

The staff and residents are now 100% vaccinated and have no limit on the amount of visitors that can come in a day, but only two can visit at a time. All they need to do is show up to the front door and ring the door bell.

“My son… There was things in my room I wanted him to help me with, well he couldn’t help me with it. You know, just personal stuff. It’s just a different world when you are isolated from your family,” Delassus said.

Brewer says the morale has changed tremendously and there is even a sense of normalcy.

“They have all been excited, coming out of their room more, I mean they are just waiting for their families to come in and see them, and then they are at the table and that’s all they’re talking about, telling who came today and whose coming tomorrow,” Brewer said.

Brewer cant say what is to come for sure, but is excited about where Alexandria Place stands right now.