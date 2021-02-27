Pet of the Week: Beans

This week’s Pet of the Week brought to you by Saving the Animals Together is Beans!

1/3

2/3

3/3





He is a 1-1/2-year-old Boxer who is in need of a forever home!

This handsome, happy go lucky boy has not always been so lucky and unfortunately lost one of his legs after being shot.

But you would never know he only has three legs, as it does not stop him from every day activities.

He loves everything, especially children and toys!

He is house-broken and kennel trained, neutered, up to date on all shots, and micro-chipped.

Could you be the perfect match and home he has been waiting for?

For more information on Beans or any other available dogs please call Saving the Animals Together at (731) 313-7828, visit their website or their Facebook page.