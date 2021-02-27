Residents are reacting to the mask mandate extension

JACKSON, Tenn.–People who live in Jackson and Madison County are reacting to the mask mandate extension.



The Jackson- Madison County Regional Health Department has announced the mask mandate for Madison County has been extended through March 31.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News spoke with West Tennesseans about the extension. Many say it is a good idea.

One resident says she feels the mandate is going to help people realize the importance of wearing a mask and why we should all take precautions.

“For the most part, I want to say 99% of the people do wear it and they are very considerate of others and thankful that you are wearing it,” said Rhonda Mobre.

Others we spoke with say they are making sure to wear their mask when out in public.