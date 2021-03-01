Henry County encourages weather awareness during ‘Severe Weather Awareness Week’

PARIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and the National Weather Service have declared the week of Feb. 28 to March 6 “Severe Weather Awareness Week.”

In order to be ready for the next disaster, the Henry County Emergency Management Agency is encouraging all residents to participate.

“The best way for residents to prepare for severe weather is to be weather aware and have a safe shelter plan,” said Ron Watkins, Henry County Emergency Management Director.

The agency says recent weather has hit the county hard, and with spring around the corner, they want everyone ready.

“Henry County is vulnerable to different types of weather hazards and it is critical that our residents understand the threats, have multiple ways to receive severe weather warnings and have a plan to quickly get to a safe place when a warning is issued,” Watkins said.

The release from the agency says a NOAA Weather Radio is one way residents can remain weather aware. With their transmitter located in the area, all you have to set your weather radio to a “162.450 MHz” frequency, according to the release.

The agency is also taking steps to prepare by testing outdoor warning sirens and joining the National Weather Service State Wide Tornado Drill Day on Wednesday, March 3.

The agency says you can also participate in Severe Weather Awareness Week by taking a “safety selfie” in your safe location.

Just Tweet your photo to @HenryCountyEMA, and they may share it to their Facebook page.

For more information, you can call the EMA at (731) 644-2678, visit their website or Facebook page.