UPDATE: Huntingdon police identify victim in car vs. pedestrian incident

UPDATE: Huntingdon police have confirmed the victim of Monday’s incident has been identified.

The victim’s name is being withheld until next-of-kin has been notified.

EARLIER STORY:

HUNTINGDON, Tenn. — The Huntingdon Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying the victim of a car vs. pedestrian incident.

Officials with the department say the incident occurred just before 4 p.m. on East Main Street in Huntingdon on Monday.

Police say the victim, who was killed, is a white man, around 6-feet tall, dark brown hair and could be around 30-years-old.

The department is asking anyone who may know the victim of this tragic case to call (731) 986-5310.