Six new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,905 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another six cases of COVID-19 in Madison County on Monday, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,905.
Those new patients range in age from 11-years-old to 43-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized. Two of those patients are on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,498 (59.6%)
- 38301: 3,223 (29.5%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 199 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 142 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 98 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,883 (26.4%)
- White: 4,738 (43.4%)
- Asian: 47 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 256 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,778 (25.5%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,084 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,742 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,372 (95.1%)
- Not recovered: 91 (0.8%)
- Better: 142 (1.3%)
- Unknown: 115 (1.1%)
- Deaths: 185 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,850 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,583 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,565 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,570 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,268 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 698 (6.4%)
- 80+: 446 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.