7 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.; 10,912 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another seven new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are currently 10,912 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
The health department says those patients range in age from 11-years-old to 65-years-old.
There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,501 (59.6%)
- 38301: 3,225 (29.5%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 201 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 142 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 98 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,890 (26.5%)
- White: 4,749 (43.5%)
- Asian: 47 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 256 (2.3%)
- Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,767 (25.4%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,089 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,744 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 79 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,379 (95.1%)
- Not recovered: 88 (0.8%)
- Better: 143 (1.3%)
- Unknown: 117 (1.1%)
- Deaths: 185 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 562 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,261 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,852 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,580 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,567 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,574 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,270 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 698 (6.4%)
- 80+: 446 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 102 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.