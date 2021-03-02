7 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.; 10,912 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another seven new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are currently 10,912 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients range in age from 11-years-old to 65-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,501 (59.6%)
  • 38301: 3,225 (29.5%)
  • 38356: 186 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 201 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 229 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38355: 31 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 142 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.1%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 98 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,890 (26.5%)
  • White: 4,749 (43.5%)
  • Asian: 47 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 256 (2.3%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,767 (25.4%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,089 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,744 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 79 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,379 (95.1%)
  • Not recovered: 88 (0.8%)
  • Better: 143 (1.3%)
  • Unknown: 117 (1.1%)
  • Deaths: 185 (1.7%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 562 (5.2%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,261 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,852 (17%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,580 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,567 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,574 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,270 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 698 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 446 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

