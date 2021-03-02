7 new COVID-19 cases in Madison Co.; 10,912 total

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed another seven new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

There are currently 10,912 total cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.

The health department says those patients range in age from 11-years-old to 65-years-old.

There are currently four Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

38305: 6,501 (59.6%)

38301: 3,225 (29.5%)

38356: 186 (1.7%)

38391: 96 (0.9%)

38366: 201 (1.8%)

38343: 74 (0.7%)

38313: 229 (2.1%)

38392: 74 (0.7%)

38355: 31 (0.3%)

38362: 142 (1.3%)

38006: 6 (0.05%)

38302: 20 (0.2%)

38308: 17 (0.1%)

38378: 2 (0.05%)

38303: 6 (0.05%)

38340: 4 (0.05%)

Unknown: 98 (0.9%)

Race:

Black or African-American: 2,890 (26.5%)

White: 4,749 (43.5%)

Asian: 47 (0.4%)

Hispanic: 256 (2.3%)

Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)

Unspecified: 2,767 (25.4%)

Gender:

Female: 6,089 (55.8%)

Male: 4,744 (43.5%)

Unknown: 79 (0.7%)

Health Status:

Recovered: 10,379 (95.1%)

Not recovered: 88 (0.8%)

Better: 143 (1.3%)

Unknown: 117 (1.1%)

Deaths: 185 (1.7%)

Age:

0 – 10 years: 562 (5.2%)

11 – 20 years: 1,261 (11.5%)

21 – 30 years: 1,852 (17%)

31 – 40 years: 1,580 (14.5%)

41 – 50 years: 1,567 (14.4%)

51 – 60 years: 1,574 (14.4%)

61 – 70 years: 1,270 (11.6%)

71 – 80 years: 698 (6.4%)

80+: 446 (4.1%)

Unknown: 102 (0.9%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.