Jackson Fire Department unveils four new vehicles

JACKSON, Tenn. — The City of Jackson will soon have four new firetrucks hit the streets.

The fire department unveiled the four trucks Tuesday, which includes two tower trucks that can reach up to 100-feet, and two new engines with the latest technology in firefighting.

The vehicles were acquired through a lease-purchase program, which helped the city and the department pay for what they called “necessary upgrades to their equipment.”

“Our state of the art rescue pumpers, which will allow us to carry our extrication equipment. In case there’s a vehicle accident that may require extrication, all of our equipment will be on those units,” said Fire Chief Don Friddle.

The fleet will have three more vehicles coming soon.

Chief Friddle said they are still training the firefighters on the new trucks.