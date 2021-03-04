8 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Madison Co.; 10,925 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed a total of eight new cases of COVID-19 in Madison County.
There are now 10,925 total confirmed positive cases of COVID-19.
Those new patients range in age from 23-years-old to 74-years-old.
There are currently five Madison County residents hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,507 (59.5%)
- 38301: 3,231 (29.6%)
- 38356: 186 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 201 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.7%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 142 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 99 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,896 (26.5%)
- White: 4,754 (43.5%)
- Asian: 47 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 257 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 203 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,768 (25.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,094 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,751 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,406 (95.3%)
- Not recovered: 90 (0.8%)
- Better: 132 (1.2%)
- Unknown: 109 (1%)
- Deaths: 188 (1.7%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,260 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,852 (17%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,585 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,570 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,574 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,271 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 701 (6.4%)
- 80+: 446 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (0.9%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.