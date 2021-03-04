COVID survivor gets big surprise for 90th birthday

TRENTON, Tenn. — Family and friends of Miss Excie Lou Williams lined up for a drive-by birthday celebration Wednesday afternoon.

They normally have her celebration at The Old Country Store, but due to COVID-19, they decided to have a drive-by celebration.

There were balloons and each car had a picture to commemorate her birthday, as Miss Williams turned 90-years-young Wednesday. And she says she is so grateful.

“I am glad to be here,” Williams said.

And the gifts didn’t stop there. All 15 of her children were there, and lots of her grandchildren, and they say this day means a lot to them.

“This means a whole lot to us because a couple of months ago, to see 90 years…” daughter Paulette Williams said.

Miss Williams’ family wants to thank everyone for coming out to help celebrate her birthday.