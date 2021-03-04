Dyer County Sheriff’s Office mourns loss of Lt. Kenny Gibbons, 49

DYER COUNTY, Tenn. — The Dyer County Sheriff’s Office is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Lt. Kenny Gibbons died Thursday at the age of 49, according to an obituary shared by the Dyer County Sheriff’s Office.

In an earlier interview with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News, Dyer County Sheriff Jeff Box said Gibbons was in hospital, just months after recovering from COVID-19.

He had begun having problems with pneumonia, according to the sheriff.

The Dyer County 911 Center also shared a Facebook post in honor of Gibbons:

“Prayers for Lieutenant Kenny Gibbons family and for our blue family the next few days to get through this tough time. Dyer County lost another wonderful man and deputy late last night/early this morning. Lt Gibbons was a devoted and loving father, husband, and friend and will be truly missed. He thought the world of his family and they did of him as well. He was more than just a lieutenant to us though, he was someone we knew we could depend on to help no matter the time or day. The 911 Center and Dyer County Sheriff Office will not be the same without our 720! We will see you again one day in Heaven, until then patrol those streets, Rest In Peace, and we will take it from here 720. Miss you so much already and love you more than you could possibly imagine.”

The obituary says funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the First Christian Church in Dyersburg.

The obituary also says that the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the memorial fund at Simmons Bank in honor of his daughters.