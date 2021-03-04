Graham Franklin Kemper, age 36, resident of Somerville, Tennessee, departed this life Monday, February 22, 2021.

Graham was born October 30, 1984 in Jackson, Tennessee, the son of Jay and Dana Lynn Kemper. He graduated from Fayette Academy in 2003 and was employed with the United States Postal Service as a mail carrier. He loved traveling, going from Louisiana to New York City and back to Fayette County and was a Christian and member of First Baptist Church of Somerville. Graham enjoyed golfing, playing board games, all types of sports, traveling, doing arts and crafts with his daughter, Lyric, and special times with his children.

Graham is survived by his fiancée, Tommie-Marie Hanks; three daughters, Birdie Lynn Kemper, Lyric Renee Worsham and Ava Marie Hasbany; his son, Hanks Hoyte Kemper; his parents, Jay and Dana Lynn Kemper; his maternal grandparents, Peggy Carothers of Somerville, TN and Hoyte Carothers and his wife, Sherry of Rufkin, FL; and his paternal grandfather, Frank Kemper of Jackson, TN. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandmother, Elizabeth Kemper.

Memorial Services for Graham will be held at 6:30 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland with Raymond Kelley officiating. A visitation for Graham will be from 4:30 to 6:30 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at the Peebles West Funeral Chapel at Oakland.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Fayette Academy, P.O. Box 130, Somerville, TN 38068.

Condolences may be left on our online guestbook at www.PeeblesFuneralHome.com.