Health department warns resident of phone scam

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department is making residents aware of a phone scam.

The health department says they have received several complaints from out-of-state residents claiming to have received calls from the Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department requesting personal information, according to a news release.

The release says the calls appear to have come from the health department phone number, but not health department staff.

A report has been filed with the Jackson Police Department.

The release says the health department will never ask for social security numbers, insurance information, Medicare or Medicaid numbers or financial information.

Contact tracers who are assigned to handle COVID-19 response will ask for a person’s date of birth to confirm their identity, the release says.

If you have received a call from the health department’s (731) 423-3020 phone number and provided your personal information, the health department is asking that you file a report with your local police department.

The release says investigators are encouraging residents who provided personal information to run a credit check within the first 48 hours to verify if someone has opened a new line of credit in their name.