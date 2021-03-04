Kathleen Gurley Eason, age 91, resident of Fayette County, Tennessee, finished her journey through this life on Tuesday morning, March 2, 2021.

Kathleen, the eldest of three siblings, was born in Potts Camp, Mississippi on June 15, 1929 to Joe Aden and Donnie Newsom Gurley. She is preceded in death by her husband of 65 years, Preston Eason and brother, Grady Gurley of Hernando, Mississippi. She leaves her son and daughter-in-law, Mike and Dyan Eason of Fayette County; her brother, Jimmy Gurley of Potts Camp; four granddaughters, Michelle Kuehner (David), Maggie Campbell, Jessica Hodgson (Brent) and Kelly Eason; and eight great-grandchildren.

Kathleen was a shining light of kindness and humility who will be missed by all who knew her. She was a devoted member of Somerville Church of Christ.

Funeral Services for Mrs. Eason will be held at 1 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Somerville Church of Christ. The officiating ministers will be Michael Clark and Ryan Manning. Interment will be at 1 P.M. Monday, March 8, 2021 at the Memphis Memory Gardens Cemetery. A visitation for Mrs. Eason will be from 12 to 1 P.M. Friday, March 5, 2021 at Somerville Church of Christ.

Those honored to serve as pallbearers will be David Kuehner, Terry Johnston, Billy Gurley, Mason King, Austin Batts and Sebastian Campbell.

The family requests that memorials be directed to Somerville Church of Christ, 15925 Highway 64, Somerville, TN 38068.

