Law enforcement on high alert after plot warning at US Capitol

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement is on high alert around the U.S. Capitol after intelligence uncovered a “possible plot” by a militia group to storm it again.

There were no signs of disturbance by midday Thursday at the heavily secured building, with Capitol Police and National Guardsmen on duty — and a large fence around the perimeter that was put in place after the Jan. 6 riot.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon is reviewing a request to extend the Guard deployment 60 days beyond its current expiration date of March 12.

The reported threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory promoted by QAnon supporters that Donald Trump would rise again to power March 4, the original Inauguration Day under the U.S. Constitution.

