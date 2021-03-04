Madison County CASA holds ‘Chefbox’ fundraising event

JACKSON, Tenn. — Community members grabbed their “Chefbox” and started cooking all for a good cause.

Madison County CASA held their first ever “CASA Chefbox” fundraiser on Thursday.

CASA Chefbox is a unique cook-at-home event led by Jackson Country Club Chef Tanner Wade.

After participants picked up their box at First Presbyterian Church, they were able to join a live-streaming event on YouTube.

Buying a box also meant a donation to CASA, and organizers say they are thrilled at the result.

“So we sold 100 boxes. It’s our first time we have done this fundraiser, so we’re very pleased with the outcome. We are so thankful for the community members that bought the box,” said Hannah Snowden, the Executive Director of CASA.

Madison County CASA helps children in foster care and becomes an advocate for the child’s best future.