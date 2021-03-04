UT-TSU Extension hosting 6-week ‘Cooking Well’ classes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The UT-TSU Extension in Madison County is hosting two six-week classes to help residents learn to cook healthier meals at home.

The “Cooking Well” classes are being held virtually or in two locations in Madison County.

Participants can choose to have classes through the Hub Club at 201 Ash Street in Jackson or at the West Madison Senior Center at 806 Denmark Huntersville Road. There will be limited seating available at these two locations.

Participants in the classes will be able to learn about how to make the most of your meals with a budget and cooking nutritious meals. Those who register will receive instructions for the recipes, ingredient bags, a recipe book, and more.

Classes through the Hub Club start on Tuesday, March 9. Classes at the West Madison Senior Center start on Thursday, March 11.

To register for either of these sessions, click here.

For more information, email shollow10@tnstate.edu or call (731) 668-8543.