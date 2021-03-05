7 deaths, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.; 10,930 total
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed seven more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
Those patients are:
- a 93-year-old woman, who died Oct. 29, 2020
- an 88-year-old woman, who died Nov. 5, 2020
- a 67-year-old man, who died Nov. 26, 2020
- a 72-year-old man, who died Nov. 30, 2020
- a 57-year-old woman, who died Dec. 16, 2020
- a 72-year-old woman, who died Jan. 3
- a 74-year-old woman, who died March 4
A total of 195 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.
In addition, the health department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,930.
Those new patients range in age from 11-months-old to 35-years-old.
Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.
The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.
Zip code:
- 38305: 6,508 (59.5%)
- 38301: 3,233 (29.6%)
- 38356: 187 (1.7%)
- 38391: 96 (0.9%)
- 38366: 201 (1.8%)
- 38343: 74 (0.7%)
- 38313: 229 (2.1%)
- 38392: 74 (0.6%)
- 38355: 31 (0.3%)
- 38362: 143 (1.3%)
- 38006: 6 (0.05%)
- 38302: 20 (0.2%)
- 38308: 17 (0.1%)
- 38378: 2 (0.05%)
- 38303: 6 (0.05%)
- 38340: 4 (0.05%)
- Unknown: 99 (0.9%)
Race:
- Black or African-American: 2,898 (26.5%)
- White: 4,755 (43.5%)
- Asian: 48 (0.4%)
- Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)
- Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)
- Unspecified: 2,767 (25.3%)
Gender:
- Female: 6,097 (55.8%)
- Male: 4,753 (43.5%)
- Unknown: 80 (0.7%)
Health Status:
- Recovered: 10,410 (95.24%)
- Not recovered: 89 (0.8%)
- Better: 127 (1.2%)
- Unknown: 109 (1%)
- Deaths: 195 (1.8%)
Age:
- 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
- 11 – 20 years: 1,262 (11.5%)
- 21 – 30 years: 1,852 (16.9%)
- 31 – 40 years: 1,588 (14.5%)
- 41 – 50 years: 1,569 (14.4%)
- 51 – 60 years: 1,575 (14.4%)
- 61 – 70 years: 1,271 (11.6%)
- 71 – 80 years: 701 (6.4%)
- 80+: 446 (4.1%)
- Unknown: 103 (1%)
For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.