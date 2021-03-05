7 deaths, 5 new cases of COVID-19 in Madison Co.; 10,930 total

Maranda Faris

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson-Madison County Regional Health Department has confirmed seven more Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

Coronavirus

Those patients are:

  • a 93-year-old woman, who died Oct. 29, 2020
  • an 88-year-old woman, who died Nov. 5, 2020
  • a 67-year-old man, who died Nov. 26, 2020
  • a 72-year-old man, who died Nov. 30, 2020
  • a 57-year-old woman, who died Dec. 16, 2020
  • a 72-year-old woman, who died Jan. 3
  • a 74-year-old woman, who died March 4

A total of 195 Madison County residents have died due to COVID-19 complications.

In addition, the health department confirmed five new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases to 10,930.

Those new patients range in age from 11-months-old to 35-years-old.

Four Madison County residents are currently hospitalized, with two of those patients on a ventilator.

The health department also released statistics on patients, including zip code, race, gender, age and their health statuses.

Zip code:

  • 38305: 6,508 (59.5%)
  • 38301: 3,233 (29.6%)
  • 38356: 187 (1.7%)
  • 38391: 96 (0.9%)
  • 38366: 201 (1.8%)
  • 38343: 74 (0.7%)
  • 38313: 229 (2.1%)
  • 38392: 74 (0.6%)
  • 38355: 31 (0.3%)
  • 38362: 143 (1.3%)
  • 38006: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38302: 20 (0.2%)
  • 38308: 17 (0.1%)
  • 38378: 2 (0.05%)
  • 38303: 6 (0.05%)
  • 38340: 4 (0.05%)
  • Unknown: 99 (0.9%)

Race:

  • Black or African-American: 2,898 (26.5%)
  • White: 4,755 (43.5%)
  • Asian: 48 (0.4%)
  • Hispanic: 258 (2.4%)
  • Other/Multiracial: 204 (1.9%)
  • Unspecified: 2,767 (25.3%)

Gender:

  • Female: 6,097 (55.8%)
  • Male: 4,753 (43.5%)
  • Unknown: 80 (0.7%)

Health Status:

  • Recovered: 10,410 (95.24%)
  • Not recovered: 89 (0.8%)
  • Better: 127 (1.2%)
  • Unknown: 109 (1%)
  • Deaths: 195 (1.8%)

Age:

  • 0 – 10 years: 563 (5.2%)
  • 11 – 20 years: 1,262 (11.5%)
  • 21 – 30 years: 1,852 (16.9%)
  • 31 – 40 years: 1,588 (14.5%)
  • 41 – 50 years: 1,569 (14.4%)
  • 51 – 60 years: 1,575 (14.4%)
  • 61 – 70 years: 1,271 (11.6%)
  • 71 – 80 years: 701 (6.4%)
  • 80+: 446 (4.1%)
  • Unknown: 103 (1%)

For more information on COVID-19, go to the CDC website, the Tennessee Department of Health website or call (877) 857-2945.

Categories: COVID-19 Updates, Local News, News
Share this...
Share on Facebook
Facebook
Tweet about this on Twitter
Twitter

Related Posts