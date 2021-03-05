Minimum wage hike dies as Senate debates virus bill

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has seemingly killed progressives’ last-ditch effort to include a minimum wage hike in the Democrats’ $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill.

Senators voted 58-42 to reject it, even though the roll call wasn’t formally gaveled to a close.

That will clear the way for climactic votes on a package embodying President Joe Biden’s top legislative priority.

Eight Democrats have joined Republican in opposing hiking the federal minimum wage to $15 hourly.

That will deal a final blow to liberals’ premier goal of gradually boosting that pay floor as part of the larger legislation.

And it suggests an uphill climb for progressives vowing to continue pushing for the increase.