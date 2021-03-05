NAACP to host 17th annual Race Relations Advocacy Summit

JACKSON, Tenn. — The NAACP is hosting its 17th annual Race Relations Advocacy Summit.

This summit is a part of the organization’s statewide advocacy events, advocating for African-Americans in various topics.

Friday evening, Tennessee Health Official Michelle Fiscus shared a health segment on the importance of health in the African-American community.

“I’m very excited to say, so far, we haven’t lost any children to influenza,” Fiscus said.

They will also host others segments on education and criminal justice.