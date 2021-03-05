Students read to nursing home residents for Read Across America program

BRADFORD, Tenn. — Bradford Elementary students had fun with their Read Across America program.

Teachers created an all day event to motivate and encourage their students to read.

Friday morning, the students and nursing home residents joined a Zoom call together for the students to read short stories and jokes out loud for everyone to listen and enjoy.

Teachers and students decorated classroom doors to make the program even more enjoyable.

Reading Specialist Nichi Hickerson says reading out loud can help everyone.

“Enjoy the day, but also just remind people that it is a fantastic way to help your children, really in the greatest way possible is just by reading out loud to your kids,” Hickerson said.

Another fun activity they participated in was a book log competition.

Hickerson says the competition resulted in K-6 students reading over 8,000 books.